Millennium Management LLC Buys 6,475,786 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $224,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.39%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

View Our Latest Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.