Jain Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Jain Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $771.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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