Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.