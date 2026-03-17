Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.