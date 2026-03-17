Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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