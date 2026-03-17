DIMO (DIMO) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $141.12 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,061.87 or 0.99872703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,814,310 tokens. DIMO’s official message board is dimo.org/news. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 493,814,310.31914717 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.01213821 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $72,065.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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