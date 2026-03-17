Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

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About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

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The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DPG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objectives primarily through equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the utility and infrastructure sectors, including regulated and non-regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation, communications, water, and related businesses.

At least 80% of the fund’s total assets are invested in equity securities of utilities and infrastructure companies.

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