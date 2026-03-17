Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

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Neste Oyj is a Finland-based energy company specializing in the refining and marketing of oil products and renewable solutions. Established in 1948 and headquartered in Espoo, the company operates refineries in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore. Over time, Neste has transformed from a traditional oil refiner into a global supplier of lower-emission fuels and renewable feedstocks.

The company’s business is organized across three primary segments. The Renewable Products segment focuses on producing Neste MY Renewable Diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residue oils.

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