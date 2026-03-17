Lumia Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Lumia has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $2.07 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumia has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,061.87 or 0.99872703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 140,846,021.73127738 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.06775653 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,087,184.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

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