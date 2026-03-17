National Bank of Canada FI Has $290.44 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $290,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.59.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lifts targets and ratings — multiple brokers (RBC, TD Cowen, Rosenblatt, Baird and others) have raised price targets into the ~$500 area on stronger AI memory demand and tighter DRAM pricing, supporting upside expectations. Article Title

Wall Street lifts targets and ratings — multiple brokers (RBC, TD Cowen, Rosenblatt, Baird and others) have raised price targets into the ~$500 area on stronger AI memory demand and tighter DRAM pricing, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Production milestones: Micron says HBM4 36GB, PCIe Gen6 SSD and SOCAMM2 families are in high‑volume production — these product ramps directly address data‑center/AI customers (NVIDIA cited) and should support near‑term revenue and margin improvements. Article Title

Production milestones: Micron says HBM4 36GB, PCIe Gen6 SSD and SOCAMM2 families are in high‑volume production — these product ramps directly address data‑center/AI customers (NVIDIA cited) and should support near‑term revenue and margin improvements. Positive Sentiment: Tongluo (Taiwan) acquisition and second‑fab plan — Micron completed the PSMC Tongluo P5 site acquisition and plans a second facility, expanding cleanroom capacity to support AI DRAM/HBM shipments (meaningful shipments expected from fiscal 2028). This strengthens capacity roadmap for sustained AI demand. Article Title

Tongluo (Taiwan) acquisition and second‑fab plan — Micron completed the PSMC Tongluo P5 site acquisition and plans a second facility, expanding cleanroom capacity to support AI DRAM/HBM shipments (meaningful shipments expected from fiscal 2028). This strengthens capacity roadmap for sustained AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and technicals: MU is trading near 52‑week highs with bullish MACD and strong institutional flows; technical strength is attracting momentum traders into earnings week. Article Title

Momentum and technicals: MU is trading near 52‑week highs with bullish MACD and strong institutional flows; technical strength is attracting momentum traders into earnings week. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings positioning and mixed investor moves — hedge funds and some billionaire filings show rotation into MU while others trim peers; traders are pricing in a possible beat but volatility around the print remains possible. Article Title

Pre‑earnings positioning and mixed investor moves — hedge funds and some billionaire filings show rotation into MU while others trim peers; traders are pricing in a possible beat but volatility around the print remains possible. Negative Sentiment: Downcycle risk and timing: some analysts and commentary warn a memory downcycle could arrive sooner than expected, and the Tongluo site won’t meaningfully contribute until FY2028 — both raise execution/timing risk for near‑term revenue. Article Title

Downcycle risk and timing: some analysts and commentary warn a memory downcycle could arrive sooner than expected, and the Tongluo site won’t meaningfully contribute until FY2028 — both raise execution/timing risk for near‑term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: public filings and data summaries show notable insider sales activity in recent months, which some investors view as a cautionary flag despite institutional accumulation. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $441.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average is $276.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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