Contrasting ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) & Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPetro and Kinetik”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.27 billion 1.36 $820,000.00 $0.01 1,411.90 Kinetik $1.76 billion 4.08 $525.93 million $2.57 17.32

Analyst Ratings

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than ProPetro. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPetro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProPetro and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 3 4 0 2.38 Kinetik 1 6 6 0 2.38

ProPetro currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.11%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than ProPetro.

Profitability

This table compares ProPetro and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro 0.06% 0.10% 0.07% Kinetik 29.23% -32.70% 7.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ProPetro has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats ProPetro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

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ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Kinetik

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Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

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