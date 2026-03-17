Contrasting ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) & Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ProPetro and Kinetik”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProPetro
|$1.27 billion
|1.36
|$820,000.00
|$0.01
|1,411.90
|Kinetik
|$1.76 billion
|4.08
|$525.93 million
|$2.57
|17.32
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProPetro and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProPetro
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2.38
|Kinetik
|1
|6
|6
|0
|2.38
ProPetro currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.11%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than ProPetro.
Profitability
This table compares ProPetro and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProPetro
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|Kinetik
|29.23%
|-32.70%
|7.41%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
ProPetro has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Kinetik beats ProPetro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.