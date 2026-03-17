Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71, FiscalAI reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 884.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $70,988.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,714.16. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alethia Young sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $28,127.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,155.69. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,029 shares of company stock valued at $251,966 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

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Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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