Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Supremex Stock Performance

TSE:SXP opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$3.50 and a 1 year high of C$4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.57.

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Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.92 million for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.7454874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment. Its product portfolio consists of translucent envelopes, custom envelopes, stock envelopes, poly mailers, enviro-Logix flat mailers, board mailers, custom labels, affixing, repositionable notes and others.

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