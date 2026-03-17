Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 22,970 Shares of Tennant Company $TNC

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tennant worth $107,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 25.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tennant Stock Down 2.6%

TNC opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Tennant Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tennant

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $257,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,815.62. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $193,997.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,255.28. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

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