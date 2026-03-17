Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Insider Richard Howes Acquires 8,267 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes bought 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,299 per share, for a total transaction of £190,058.33.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL opened at GBX 2,278 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.27. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,981 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 179.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 2,335.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.