CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) & Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Financial Analysis

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 0.15% 0.10% 0.07% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Montauk Renewables and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 1 2 0 1 2.25 CN Energy Group. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and CN Energy Group.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $176.38 million 1.13 $1.75 million $0.02 70.00 CN Energy Group. $35.57 million 0.14 -$11.14 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

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Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CN Energy Group.

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CN Energy Group. Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

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