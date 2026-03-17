WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

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WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.54. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $253.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.17.

About WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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