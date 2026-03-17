Analyzing Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malibu Boats and Massimo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 1 6 1 0 2.00 Massimo Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Malibu Boats currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Malibu Boats’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $807.56 million 0.60 $14.88 million $0.73 35.48 Massimo Group $111.21 million 0.42 $1.76 million ($0.02) -56.00

This table compares Malibu Boats and Massimo Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malibu Boats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 1.76% 4.25% 2.95% Massimo Group -1.17% -3.96% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Massimo Group on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing; and general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

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