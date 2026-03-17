Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,455,719 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455,719 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8%

IEFA opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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