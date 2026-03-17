Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $61,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Steph & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.20.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $673.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $386.04 and a one year high of $696.66. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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