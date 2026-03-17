Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after buying an additional 333,965 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,247.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,342.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 112,648 shares of company stock worth $157,721,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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