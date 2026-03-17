Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $19.90

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.16%.

Baxter International Company Profile

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Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

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