Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Silvaco Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

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Silvaco Group Trading Up 0.4%

SVCO stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.48.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 65.34%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Silvaco Group by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 533,630 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 472,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

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Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco’s core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

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