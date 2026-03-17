Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2075 per share and revenue of $192.0950 million for the quarter.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $18.44.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

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Magellan Aerospace is a global supplier of aerospace systems and components, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of aero-structures, engine products and landing gear. The company serves commercial and military customers, providing precision-machined parts and assemblies for airframes, flight control systems and propulsion systems. Magellan’s capabilities extend to advanced composites, sheet-metal fabrication, welding, heat treatment and complex assembly processes essential to modern aircraft production and maintenance.

In its Space & Defence division, Magellan Aerospace delivers satellite and space system components, launch vehicle hardware and missile avionics.

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