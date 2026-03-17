Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

KEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KEP opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 26,947.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 118,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

About Korea Electric Power

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Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

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