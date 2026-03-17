Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $84,385.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,455.09. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $29,051.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,287.41. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 796 shares of company stock worth $134,968. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

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Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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