iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 611,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 853,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $286.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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