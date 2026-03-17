Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARMP opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.