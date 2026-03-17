Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $7.29 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Lipocine had a negative net margin of 487.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

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Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

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