EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.