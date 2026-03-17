Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,802,734 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 12th total of 1,521,728 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 789,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 789,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

BSBR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.84. 985,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Banco Santander Brasil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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