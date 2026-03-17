FY2027 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Decreased by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orla Mining has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $21.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 99.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,208,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 601,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,194,000 after buying an additional 2,111,765 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

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Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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