What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:CEU FY2026 Earnings?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 8.21%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEU
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$18.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.07.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.
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