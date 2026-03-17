Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $210.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

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Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.15. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,012.16. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,933,580. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 529,362 shares of company stock worth $89,425,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

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Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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