Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for LKQ Earnings

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

LKQ Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in LKQ by 159.4% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About LKQ

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LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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