MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.The business had revenue of ($1.38) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

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