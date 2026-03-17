Jabil (JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $7.7464 billion for the quarter. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $281.37.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,200,068.11. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,424,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,090,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $265.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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