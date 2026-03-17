Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GYRE. Zacks Research upgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $722.48 million, a P/E ratio of 750.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

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Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

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