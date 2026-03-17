Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 238,138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 405,839 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

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Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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