Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Septerna from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Septerna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Septerna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Septerna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Septerna

Septerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $25.14 on Friday. Septerna has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.43.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Septerna will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In other news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,979,729.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Septerna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Septerna by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 1,260,409 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $17,308,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Septerna in the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at about $5,713,000.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.