Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,836,647 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 12th total of 1,547,417 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,501,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,501,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $76.50. 858,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 6.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.11.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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