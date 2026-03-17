DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DTF stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

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Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt current income and return of capital on a specified termination date in 2028. The fund pursues its investment objective primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities across the United States. Its portfolio typically focuses on investment-grade obligations, though it may allocate assets across different maturities to manage income generation and portfolio duration.

The fund is structured to liquidate its holdings and return net assets to shareholders upon reaching its scheduled termination date in August 2028.

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