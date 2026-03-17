Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,255 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cintas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,994,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,487 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 197.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cintas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

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