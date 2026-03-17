Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 7,518 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,315,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,262,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,464,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 78.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,108,000 after acquiring an additional 268,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $139.14 and a one year high of $256.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $243,482.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,256 shares in the company, valued at $485,176.56. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,064 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,000. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,989 shares of company stock worth $596,002. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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