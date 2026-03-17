Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk says Tesla’s Terafab AI‑chip project is launching imminently, lifting investor optimism that Tesla can vertically integrate critical semiconductors for autonomy and AI — a potential multi‑year revenue and margin catalyst. Elon Musk Says Tesla’s ‘Terafab’ AI Chip Project Launches In 7 Days
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla won Ofgem approval to sell electricity across Great Britain, expanding its energy business beyond EVs — a diversification that can add recurring revenue and improve unit economics over time. Is Tesla Expanding Beyond EVs Into Energy Supply in UK?
- Positive Sentiment: Some market analysts and stock graders have recently upgraded Tesla’s ranking, which can attract institutional flows and support near‑term buying interest. Tesla Upgraded, Super Micro Computer Downgraded: Updated Rankings on Top Blue-Chip Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: While investors cheer Terafab, analysts warn a full‑scale chip fabs buildout could cost tens‑to‑hundreds of billions and will be capital intensive — boosting upside if successful but raising execution and cash‑burn risks. Tesla’s stock rises as investors embrace ambitious foray into AI-chip making
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla and graphite supplier Syrah agreed to extend timelines to resolve an offtake dispute, keeping supply uncertainty alive but avoiding an immediate disruption. Australia’s Syrah, Tesla extend deadline to resolve alleged default in graphite supply deal
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. retail EV deliveries appear weak: Benzinga reports Tesla’s U.S. sales plunged ~26% in January — a near‑term demand red flag that highlights sensitivity to incentives, macro and competition. Tesla US Sales Sank 26% In January, But 5 Automakers Saw Electric Vehicle Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Rival BYD outpaced Tesla in 2025 and is pursuing acquisitions and faster global expansion — intensifying competitive pressure on pricing, margins and market share. BYD Beat Tesla In 2025: Could Acquisitions Help Further Global Dominance?
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/brand risks: Tesla’s “Cybercab” name hit a trademark dispute with a French beverage company — a small but visible legal headache ahead of a high‑profile product launch. Tesla’s ‘Cybercab’ Name Hits a Roadblock: A French Beverage Company
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and sentiment show stress: social and research threads flagged a close below the 200‑day moving average and heavy insider selling, which can amplify downside if momentum reverses. Tesla Stock (TSLA) Opinions on Closing Below 200-Day Moving Average
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.37. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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