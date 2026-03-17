National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,964 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $126,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

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Amphenol Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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