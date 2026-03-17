Gems Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $302.78 thousand worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,061.87 or 0.99872703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gems

Gems’ genesis date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,059,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,859,980 tokens. Gems’ official website is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,059,738.7 with 598,865,211 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.01463434 USD and is down -14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $300,438.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.