Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,373 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 47,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 139,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Up 3.7%
OTCMKTS MEDAF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medaro Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.