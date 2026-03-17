Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,373 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 47,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 139,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Up 3.7%

OTCMKTS MEDAF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

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Medaro Mining Company Profile

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Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec. It also holds an option to acquire 70% interest in the Yurchison Uranium property that consists of 12 mining claims covering an area of 55,934 hectares located in the Wollaston Domain, Northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire 100% interest in the Darlin Li-Be Property in Quebec.

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