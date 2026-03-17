Alcoa $AA Shares Sold by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

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Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.85. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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