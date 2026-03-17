Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 7,974 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,932,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $295,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CRH by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,031,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,729,000 after buying an additional 1,881,550 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $209,825,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 229.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,558 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

CRH Trading Up 3.2%

CRH stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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