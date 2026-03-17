MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $438.75 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193,402 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.10 and its 200-day moving average is $291.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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